A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We had a report of a two vehicle collision in Parson's Hill at 1.20pm today, no injuries reported and looks like recovery is ongoing."
An eyewitness said a car and caravan (pictured) had become stuck on the narrow road.
"Police are not appealing for any further information at this time,” the police spokesperson added.
