Arundel road blocked following 'two vehicle collision'

By Megan Baker

Published 28th Jun 2025, 18:04 BST
A road in Arundel was blocked following a ‘two vehicle collision’ this afternoon (Saturday, June 28).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We had a report of a two vehicle collision in Parson's Hill at 1.20pm today, no injuries reported and looks like recovery is ongoing."

An eyewitness said a car and caravan (pictured) had become stuck on the narrow road.

"Police are not appealing for any further information at this time,” the police spokesperson added.

