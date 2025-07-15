The emergency services have rushed to a home in Shoreham after reports of a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted around 10.20am on Tuesday (July 15) to ‘reports of a fire involving a property’, on Fairfield Close.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire involving the roof space of a home, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work extinguishing the fire using two high pressure hose reels and two jets.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to the number of emergency service vehicles in attendance, and people living nearby should keep their windows and doors closed for the time being.”

Hammy Lane and Fairfield Close are reportedly closed due to the ongoing fire service incident, near Southlands Hospital.