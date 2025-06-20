A fire on Littlehampton’s West Beach was caused by a BBQ, it has been revealed.

Arun District Council has issued a statement about the incident, which was reported on Wednesday afternoon (June 18).

"A BBQ caused significant damage in West Beach's protected area,” the council’s social media post read.

"Fortunately, the BBQ was spotted by a film crew who raised the alarm.

“Protected areas are in place in Arun to make sure habitat is safe for all species, like the endangered lizards who live on the sand dunes in West Beach.

"That's one of the reasons why fires are banned on all beaches across the Arun District.”

This comes after a BBQ caused damage to a groyne on the beach in Felpham earlier this month. The council said: “Groynes are there to control drifting materials and reduce beach erosion and are extremely expensive to replace.”

The council asked parents and carers to ‘check in with their younger family members’, to ‘make sure they understand’ the environmental damage that ‘fires or even broken glass can cause on our beaches’.

BBQs are not permitted on beaches in the Arun district.

"Instead of a BBQ, why not have a delicious picnic or support your local take-away and have fish and chips instead,” a council spokesperson said.

"A BBQ area is provided on the green space adjacent to the beach in Felpham, where appropriate large metal BBQs with fire bins attached, are in place for public use. During the seafront scheme update work, the BBQ areas in Littlehampton are not currently available.

“Fires can spread quickly and become dangerous, harming people and damaging property.

"Please find a suitable location if you plan to have a BBQ.

"Make sure your BBQ is fully extinguished and cold before disposing of it safely.

"Do not place BBQs into normal litter bins as these can quite easily ignite in the bin.

"Lose the litter – please tidy up any rubbish items, put them in a bin or take them home.”

Find out more at www.arun.gov.uk/news-archive/bbqs-and-fires-are-not-permitted-on-our-beaches-9714