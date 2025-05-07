Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of two people found at an address in Bexhill.

A 75-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman died following an ‘unexplained’ incident in the town on Friday (May 2), police said.

Officers were called to an address in College Road at around 12.15pm due to concerns of the welfare of two people, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson confirmed a 75 year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene inside the property and the woman was taken to hospital with a ‘serious head injury’ where she died.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“Officers attended and found two people inside. Sadly, a 75-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. A 90-year-old woman was found with a serious head injury and taken to hospital by air ambulance, she was sadly declared deceased on Saturday (May 3). They were known to each other and their next of kin have been informed.

“The circumstances of what happened are still being investigated but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

“Residents in the area can still expect to see a heightened police presence as enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Quint.”