Bin lorry fire in Worthing sparks emergency response

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:25 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 12:40 GMT
A bin lorry fire has occurred on Tuesday, December 24 in Worthing.

Photos show a fire brigade and fire engine on scene. The incident took place on Lennox Road in Worthing, West Sussex.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 7.16am we were called to a large vehicle fire in Lennox Road, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a refuse collection lorry. Firefighters used a hose reel to tackle the fire and remained on scene damping down and turning over to ensure it was fully extinguished.

“The crews left the scene at 8.37am.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

