Bin lorry fire in Worthing sparks emergency response

Photos show a fire brigade and fire engine on scene. The incident took place on Lennox Road in Worthing, West Sussex.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 7.16am we were called to a large vehicle fire in Lennox Road, Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.
“Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a refuse collection lorry. Firefighters used a hose reel to tackle the fire and remained on scene damping down and turning over to ensure it was fully extinguished.
“The crews left the scene at 8.37am.”
