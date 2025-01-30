Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has been found following a search for a missing woman from Eastbourne, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police reported that Brigid, 68, from Meads, went missing on Monday, January 6.

She was last sighted walking along the promenade near the Beach Deck, Sussex Police said.

In a statement posted yesterday (January 29), Sussex Police said: “Sadly, the body of a woman has been found in Kent.

“At this stage, the family of missing Brigid have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.

“Brigid's family would like to thank the public for their support.”