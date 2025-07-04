The body of a man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found in a West Sussex village, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Samuel, 37, from Calcot, Berkshire, was last seen on Monday (June 30), police said.

He was last spotted in the Whiteways Lodge car park, Arundel, around 10.30am to 11am, according to police.

Police launched a search for him, with officers in the area seen carrying out the search earlier this week.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Thursday night (July 3): “Sadly the body of a man has been found in Bignor Down near Slindon and has confirmed to be 37-year-old missing Samuel from Berkshire.

“Samuel’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, and the coroner has been informed.

“We would like to thank all those who supported during the search for Samuel.”