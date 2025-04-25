Body of man found in West Sussex water near RNLI lifeboat station, police confirm
Police have reported that the body of an unidentified man was found.
A statement from Sussex Police about the situation reads: “Sadly the body of a unidentified man was found in Littlehampton on Thursday evening (24 April).”
“The family of missing Nathan Limbachia have been informed and continues to be supported by our officers. Enquires are ongoing to confirm the identity of the man.”
Later on Friday April 25, Sussex Police said: “The body of an unidentified man was found in water, close to the RNLI Littlehampton Lifeboat station on Thursday, April 24.”