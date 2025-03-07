Body of man found in Worthing, police say 'no suspicious circumstances'

A number of police officers had been pictured at land in Goring Gap off Marine Drive on Friday afternoon (March 7).

A statement from Sussex Police on Friday evening read: “Police attended land at Goring Gap off Marine Drive shortly after midday on Friday, March 7.

"Sadly, the body of a man was found. His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

