Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision near Bognor.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the B2166 in Lower Bognor Road, Aldwick, at about 1.20pm on Saturday, January 11.

"The collision involved a black Audi A3, and a silver Vauxhall Astra, just north of the junction with Chalcraft Lane.

"The driver of the Audi, an 81-year-old local woman, sustained serious injuries and was taken hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

"The driver of the Vauxhall, a 43-year-old local man, was not seriously injured.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant information is asked to come forward.”

Police added that this includes anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time.

Police said information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 539 of 11/01.