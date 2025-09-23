Bognor fight leads to five arrests, including 14-year-old boy; weapons reportedly used
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Officers attended Bognor Regis Retail Park in Shripney Road at around 7pm, after members of the public reported an altercation between a group of people, some believed to have weapons.
"The suspects left the scene and an extensive search was carried out, supported by Hampshire Constabulary.
"A suspicious vehicle was located in London Road, Bognor, shortly after.
"A 19-year-old woman and males aged 14, 16, 17 and 19 were all arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon. They remain in custody at this time.” Police added that anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant video footage or any information that could help, should contact them online or via 101, quoting serial 1261 of 22/09.