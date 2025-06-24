Bomb squad robot pictured as residents evacuated from homes in Eastbourne after ‘unidentified liquid’ found

In a statement at 11.39am, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In consultation with EOD and partners, it was agreed a planned evacuation of homes would take place today (Tuesday, June 24) to allow for the safe disposal of the item.

"Officers are attending the addresses of affected residents to assist with the evacuation and offer further advice, and a rest centre for displaced residents has been set up by Eastbourne Borough Council at the Town Hall, Grove Road.

"People in the affected area are advised to stay with family and friends if possible, and anyone who needs to visit the rest centre should report to the main reception at the Town Hall.”

Bomb disposal robot pictured as residents evacuated from homes in Eastbourne after 'unidentified liquid' found

