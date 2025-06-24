Bomb squad robot pictured as residents evacuated from homes in Eastbourne after ‘unidentified liquid’ found

A report was made to police at 5.27pm on Monday (June 23) and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended to assess the item.
In a statement at 11.39am, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In consultation with EOD and partners, it was agreed a planned evacuation of homes would take place today (Tuesday, June 24) to allow for the safe disposal of the item.
"This will include around 160 properties in Hyde Road, Camden Road, Calverley Road, West Terrace, Bath Road, and parts of Grove Road and York Road. Once the evacuation is complete, an 85m cordon will be put in place.
"Officers are attending the addresses of affected residents to assist with the evacuation and offer further advice, and a rest centre for displaced residents has been set up by Eastbourne Borough Council at the Town Hall, Grove Road.
"People in the affected area are advised to stay with family and friends if possible, and anyone who needs to visit the rest centre should report to the main reception at the Town Hall.”
Police later confirmed at 1.41pm that roads had reopened and residents were able to return to their homes following a controlled explosion in the town centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.