Boy, 13, hospitalised following collision in Eastbourne
A 13 year-old boy was hospitalised following a collision in Eastbourne.
Emergency services, including the police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service, were called to Marshall Road at approximately 7.50am on Thursday, July 3, following the collision involving a cyclist and car.
Police confirmed the cyclist, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service added: “Ambulance crews assessed and treated one patient on the scene before taking them to Eastbourne District General Hospital for further medical treatment.
