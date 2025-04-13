Brighton fire at three-storey building: one casualty reported

The fire service attended a fire in Brighton on the night of Sunday, April 12.

A fire at a property Canterbury Drive in Brighton was attended to by the fire service, police and ambulance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property in Canterbury Drive, in Brighton, today (Saturday, April 12) at 11pm.

"Six appliances are currently at the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using four hose reel jets, as well as firefighting foam, to tackle the fire at the three-storey building.

"Police and ambulance are also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Locals are advised to close all doors and windows and to avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the situation.”

At 1.30 am, they released another update, saying: “Firefighters remain at the scene, with operations now scaled back to one appliance and an officer.

"The stop message came in at 00.43. All persons accounted for. One casualty was reported, now left in the care of paramedics. At the height of the fire ten breathing apparatus wearers used four hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

"The situation is now under control. Police will remain on scene and fire investigation will follow.”