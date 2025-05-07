Building fire closes East Sussex road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A building fire has closed a road in East Sussex this morning (Wednesday, May 7).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 5am today.
The road is shut in both directions to traffic.
The fire broke out near Staplecross on Northiam Road.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to building fire on B2165 Northiam Road both ways between Forge Lane and Ellenwhorne Lane. Since 4.30am.”
We will have more as we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.