Burst pipe leaves East Sussex homes without water
Customers in Polegate, Willingdon, Eastbourne, Stone Cross, Hankham, Westham and Pevensey have been affected, according to South East Water’s AquAlerter.
Video footage shared online shows severe flooding in Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, due to the burst main.
A South East Water spokesperson said: “We're really sorry to those of you who are experiencing low water pressure or no water at the moment.
"This has been caused by a burst main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can.
"As soon as the repairs have been completed, your water will return to normal.
“We can't say just yet how long this will take but please rest assured we're doing everything we can to get you back up and running as soon as possible.”
More on this as we have it.
Let us know how you’ve been affected by emailing: [email protected].
