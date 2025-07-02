Homes in part of East Sussex have been left with water today (Wednesday, July 2).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers in Polegate, Willingdon, Eastbourne, Stone Cross, Hankham, Westham and Pevensey have been affected, according to South East Water’s AquAlerter.

Video footage shared online shows severe flooding in Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, due to the burst main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South East Water spokesperson said: “We're really sorry to those of you who are experiencing low water pressure or no water at the moment.

A burst pipe pictured during a water outage in Polegate in March 2025. | staff

"This has been caused by a burst main which we are trying to fix as quickly as we can.

"As soon as the repairs have been completed, your water will return to normal.

“We can't say just yet how long this will take but please rest assured we're doing everything we can to get you back up and running as soon as possible.”

More on this as we have it.

Let us know how you’ve been affected by emailing: [email protected].