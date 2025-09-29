Bus catches fire at petrol station on A27 in East Sussex - In pictures

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 2am – on Monday, September 29 – to a ‘large vehicle fire’ at a petrol station, on Brighton Road in Lewes.

The incident was reported eastbound between Lewes and Falmer.

“A bus has caught fire which is also affecting the petrol station shop,” a fire service statement read.

"Four fire engines from Preston Circus, Hove and Roedean have been called to the scene. Firefighters are currently using two breathing apparatus and two foam jets to tackle the fire.

“Sussex Police are in attendance for traffic management.”

The fire service said there were ‘no reports of any injuries’.

People were asked to ‘please avoid the area’ and, if local, ‘please keep windows and doors closed’.

An update at 3.30am read: “Crews are using six breathing apparatus, two foam jets and one main jet to tackle the fire.

“Please continue to avoid the area and, if local, please keep windows and doors closed.”

By 4am, the breathing apparatus was withdrawn and the Aerial Ladder Platform was in use. Crews used thermal imaging cameras to monitor hot spots.

All firefighting operations were complete by 5am, with crews leaving the scene within the next ten minutes.

The service station remains shut after the emergency incident.

