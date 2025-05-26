Bus collision closes Brighton road
A collision involving a bus has taken place this afternoon (Monday, May 26).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 2.55pm today.
There are reports of slow traffic and the road has been closed as a result of the collision.
The incident happened in Brighton.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, a bus involved on B2066 Western Road both ways between Queen Square and Dean Street.”
We will have more as we get it.