'Call 999' if you see man missing from East Sussex village

Sussex Police are ‘urgently’ searching for a man reported missing from an East Sussex village.

Alec, 45, has been reported missing from Arlington near Polegate, Sussex Police said.

He was last seen at about 10am this morning (June 7), according to the force.

“Alec is 5'10" with short, mousy brown hair,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"He has a tattoo on his left lower arm and a dragon tattoo on his right upper arm. His current clothing is not known.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare. They believe Alec has links to Eastbourne, but may have left an address on foot.

“Anyone who sees Alec or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 827 of 07/06.”