'Call 999' if you see this missing Sussex teenager

Published 28th May 2025, 13:13 BST
Police are ‘urgently’ searching for a Sussex teenager who has been reported missing.

Layton, 17, was reported missing from Chichester and has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, and West Sussex, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Layton is 6’ with curly black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Nike tracksuit and white trainers.

"He may also be wearing a grey tracksuit.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who sees Layton or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 1419 of 16/05.

Layton. Photo: Sussex Police

