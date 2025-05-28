'Call 999' if you see this missing Sussex teenager

Layton, 17, was reported missing from Chichester and has links to Brighton, Eastbourne, and West Sussex, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Layton is 6’ with curly black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Nike tracksuit and white trainers.

"He may also be wearing a grey tracksuit.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who sees Layton or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 1419 of 16/05.