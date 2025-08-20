Sussex Police said they are ‘urgently seeking’ Dillon, 15, who has been reported missing from Hove.

“The vulnerable teenager, who is carrying a distinctive stick with him, was last seen in Hangleton in Hove at around 5.50pm on Tuesday (19 August),” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Dillon is described as 5’ 10”, slim, and has dark brown hair with a fringe.

“He is wearing a black Adidas hoody with white stripes on the arms, and dark tracksuit trousers or jeans.

“We are concerned for his welfare and anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 1386 of 19/8.”