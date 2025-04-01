Car catches fire in St Leonards
Firefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.42pm to ‘reports of a car fire’ at the junction of Alexandra Road and London Road, St Leonards.
“One fire engine from Bohemia Road, Hastings was in attendance,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Crews used breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.
“There were no casualties reported.”
As of 6.37pm, ‘all firefighting operations were complete’.
Whilst the incident was ongoing, bus company Stagecoach reported that services 319 & 322 had to divert via The Green and Pevensey Road between Silverhill and Christchurch.