Firefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.42pm to ‘reports of a car fire’ at the junction of Alexandra Road and London Road, St Leonards.

“One fire engine from Bohemia Road, Hastings was in attendance,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Crews used breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“There were no casualties reported.”

As of 6.37pm, ‘all firefighting operations were complete’.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, bus company Stagecoach reported that services 319 & 322 had to divert via The Green and Pevensey Road between Silverhill and Christchurch.