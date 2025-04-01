Car catches fire in St Leonards

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 19:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 5.42pm to ‘reports of a car fire’ at the junction of Alexandra Road and London Road, St Leonards.

“One fire engine from Bohemia Road, Hastings was in attendance,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Crews used breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1). Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldFirefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
Firefighters rushed to St Leonards after a car caught fire on Tuesday evening (April 1). Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“There were no casualties reported.”

As of 6.37pm, ‘all firefighting operations were complete’.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, bus company Stagecoach reported that services 319 & 322 had to divert via The Green and Pevensey Road between Silverhill and Christchurch.

Related topics:St LeonardsStagecoachLondon RoadHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice