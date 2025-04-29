Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car collided with police cars in Bexhill, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened on Sunday (April 27) in the Sidley area at around 9.30pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “Officers conducting a traffic stop on a black Toyota Prius on Glovers Lane, Sidley, were involved in an incident where the vehicle made off from officers and collided with police cars.

“The vehicle was subsequently pursued around the areas of Sidley and Bexhill before being brought to a stop by specially trained officers in the area of North Road and Watermill Lane, Sidley.

“Police are asking any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the black Toyota Prius or the police pursuit, to come forward.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1210 of 27/04.”