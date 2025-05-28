Car crashes into property and telephone box in Chichester village
At 11.23 pm on May 27, a statement from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue service on X read: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Common Road, Funtington.
"The road has been closed, please avoid the area.”
Later on, at 11.55pm, there was an update. An X post from the fire service added: “Our crews have left the scene but Sussex Police remain on site and the road continues to be closed.”
On Wednesday, May 28, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (27 May) at 10.18pm we responded to a road traffic collision involving one car at Common Road in Funtington.
"Upon arrival crews found that the car had collided with a property and a telephone box.
"Fortunately the casualty was able to release themself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the fire service. Upon arrival, firefighters made the area safe.
"Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”
