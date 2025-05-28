There was an emergency incident in a West Sussex village on the evening of Tuesday, May 27.

There has been a road traffic collision in a West Sussex village, prompting a multi-service emergency response on Tuesday, May 27.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11.23 pm on May 27, a statement from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue service on X read: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Common Road, Funtington.

"The road has been closed, please avoid the area.”

Later on, at 11.55pm, there was an update. An X post from the fire service added: “Our crews have left the scene but Sussex Police remain on site and the road continues to be closed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, May 28, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (27 May) at 10.18pm we responded to a road traffic collision involving one car at Common Road in Funtington.

"Upon arrival crews found that the car had collided with a property and a telephone box.

"Fortunately the casualty was able to release themself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the fire service. Upon arrival, firefighters made the area safe.

"Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”