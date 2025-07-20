Car fire on A23 in West Sussex

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th Jul 2025, 14:23 BST
Part of a main road in West Sussex is blocked this afternoon (Sunday, July 20) due to a car fire.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 12.45pm.

The incident is affecting a section of the A23.

It took place near Hassocks.

Onn its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to car fire on A23 Southbound near B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction).”

