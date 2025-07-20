Car fire on A23 in West Sussex
Part of a main road in West Sussex is blocked this afternoon (Sunday, July 20) due to a car fire.
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 12.45pm.
The incident is affecting a section of the A23.
It took place near Hassocks.
Onn its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to car fire on A23 Southbound near B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.