Car reportedly abandoned after hitting lampost on Eastbourne road

This morning (Tuesday, October 28), reports have said a car has been abandoned after an East Sussex incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report for AA Road Watch from 7.37 am reads: “Reports of a crash on Ramsay Way, both ways around Cunningham Drive.

"Abandoned vehicle, hit the lampost.”

On the AA traffic site, the road does not appear to be blocked at this time, with no ‘road closed’ indicators placed on either road.

Sussex World have approached the police for a comment on the matter.