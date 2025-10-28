Car reportedly abandoned after hitting lampost on Eastbourne road

By Henry Bryant
Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:25 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 08:36 GMT
This morning (Tuesday, October 28), reports have said a car has been abandoned after an East Sussex incident.

A report for AA Road Watch from 7.37 am reads: “Reports of a crash on Ramsay Way, both ways around Cunningham Drive.

"Abandoned vehicle, hit the lampost.”

On the AA traffic site, the road does not appear to be blocked at this time, with no ‘road closed’ indicators placed on either road.

Sussex World have approached the police for a comment on the matter.

