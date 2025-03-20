Photos were submitted at about 1pm on Thursday, March 20, and show the burnt remains of a caravan on Wilson Avenue in Brighton.

The photos show several caravans on the road, with only one destroyed, and a pile of bags and furniture nearby.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended a fire of a caravan in Wilson Avenue in Brighton at about 2am on 19 March.

“The fire is believed to be have been caused deliberately and is being treated as arson.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 80 of 19.03.”

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called on 19 March at 2:08am to reports of a caravan fire in Wilson Avenue, Brighton.

“Two fire engines from Roedean and Preston Circus were in attendance.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, firefighting foam and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

“There were no reports of any casualties.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance.”

