East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) responded to a road traffic collision at Church Street, Seaford just before 7am today (Sunday, October 6).

A car had crashed through the glass window of print shop Badger Inks, impacting another parked vehicle.

The fire service has confirmed that no one was trapped or injured in the collision.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “There was no structural damage to the building beyond the shop window and frames.

“Crews worked with the police to ensure scene safety and assisted in liaising with building control regarding the building’s condition.

“The incident was safely resolved by 7.27am, and no casualties were reported.

“The cause of the accident is under police investigation.”

Sussex Police have been approached for a statement.

1 . Cars crash into East Sussex shop front Photo from the scene Photo: Terry Sussex Travel Watch