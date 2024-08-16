Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in the ‘yard of a property’ in Birch Road, Eastbourne at 12pm on Thursday (August 15).

They spent nearly seven hours at the scene to ensure the fire was safety dealt with.

A fire service spokesperson added: “The damage was limited to outdoor structures. The cause of the fire was accidental, where rubbish had caught alight.”

The service first reported on social media at 1.30pm that four fire engines were at the scene.

"As a precaution we are advising local residents and businesses to please close windows and doors,” the fire service statement read.

"Please avoid the area.”

Video footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed thick black smoke billowing from the scene of the fire.

A fire service spokesperson added: “Crews are using four breathing apparatus, one main jet and two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.

“Sussex Police are also in attendance controlling traffic.”

In an update at 2.25pm, the fire service said the incident was being scaled down to one fire engine, adding: “Crews are damping down and turning over to ensure the fire is completely out.”

As of 3pm, crews were continuing ‘damping down and turning over’ with one hosereel jet in use. They left the scene at around 6.50pm.

