Cause of Worthing bin lorry fire revealed by council

Worthing Borough Council have released a statement following a bin lorry fire.

Fire crews were called to an incident involving a bin lorry on Thursday, December 5.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire on St Matthew's Road, Worthing on Thursday at 12.33 pm.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it responded to a fire on St Matthew's Road, Worthing at 12.33pm Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

"Upon arrival crews extinguished a fire involving a small amount of waste from a refuse lorry.

"Fortunately there were no casualties. The fire was of accidental ignition."

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “Members of our waste and recycling team were out collecting household rubbish in Worthing on Thursday morning when they noticed smoke coming from the load inside the truck.

“The crew acted quickly and ejected part of the load in St Matthews Road to ensure it could be safely dealt with by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. We suspect the fire was caused by a misplaced battery.

“Batteries should never be placed in our residents’ refuse or recycling bins as they can easily cause fires, putting our staff and vehicles at risk.

"Instead, we ask that locals please recycle their smaller batteries at home through our waste electric and electronic equipment collection service, by separately placing them out for collection in a plastic bag.

"Batteries can also be recycled at your local supermarket or recycling centre.

"We would like to thank West Sussex Fire & Rescue for dealing with the incident at such short notice. The rubbish load was cleared away immediately.”