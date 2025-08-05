There has been an incident on an A259 road in West Sussex.

There was been a vehicle on fire at the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout (Tuesday, August 5), which continues to cause delays in the area.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said two fire engines were deployed to the scene at 9.09 am due to a small vehicle fire. They are urging motorists to stay away from the scene.

They added: “Upon arrival, crews found a car well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and are working with Sussex Police to make the scene safe.

(Not of the incident, photo: Google Maps) A259 Bognor Road roundabout.

"Road closures are in the place on the east and west carriageways between Bognor Road Roundabout and Whyke Roundabout. People are being advised to avoid the area.”

On the AA Road Watch website, their incident report reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

From the incident, the AA Road Watch map indicates that there’s still a significant amount of traffic around the Chichester area.

Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the current situation.

Updates to follow.