Chichester A259 road reportedly closed after vehicle seen on fire

There has been an incident on an A259 road in West Sussex.

There has reportedly been a vehicle seen on fire at the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout (Tuesday, August 5)

Facebook photos show a vehicle on fire in the middle of the A259 with no other cars around it.

On the AA Road Watch website, their incident report reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

(Not of the incident, photo: Google Maps) A259 Bognor Road roundabout.

From the incident, the AA Road Watch map indicates that there is a significant amount of delays around the Chichester area.

Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the current situation.

Updates to follow.