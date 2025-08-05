Chichester A259 road reportedly closed after vehicle seen on fire

By Henry Bryant
Published 5th Aug 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 10:47 BST
There has been an incident on an A259 road in West Sussex.

There has reportedly been a vehicle seen on fire at the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout (Tuesday, August 5)

Facebook photos show a vehicle on fire in the middle of the A259 with no other cars around it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the AA Road Watch website, their incident report reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

(Not of the incident, photo: Google Maps) A259 Bognor Road roundabout.placeholder image
(Not of the incident, photo: Google Maps) A259 Bognor Road roundabout.

From the incident, the AA Road Watch map indicates that there is a significant amount of delays around the Chichester area.

Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the current situation.

Updates to follow.

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice