Chichester A259 road reportedly closed after vehicle seen on fire
There has reportedly been a vehicle seen on fire at the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout (Tuesday, August 5)
Facebook photos show a vehicle on fire in the middle of the A259 with no other cars around it.
On the AA Road Watch website, their incident report reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”
From the incident, the AA Road Watch map indicates that there is a significant amount of delays around the Chichester area.
Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the current situation.
Updates to follow.
