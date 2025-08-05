Chichester A27 road remains closed following vehicle fire - 'avoid the area'

There has been an incident on an A259 road in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was been a vehicle on fire at the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout (Tuesday, August 5), which continues to cause delays in the area.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.09am we were called to a small vehicle fire on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.

The vehicle fire caused plenty of disruption.

“Upon arrival crews found a car well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance. The A27 eastbound carriageway remains closed between Bognor Road Roundabout and Whyke Roundabout.

“The crews left the scene at 10.18am.”

Later in the day on Tuesday, August 8, Arun Police released a statement. It read: “The A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound, near the Bognor Road Roundabout, is currently closed due to a vehicle fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency vehicles remain at the scene following the incident earlier today (August 5).

"A diversion is in place between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Whyke Road Roundabout, and we ask motorists to plan alternate routes to avoid the area at this time.

"We thank the public for your patience and understanding while services work to reopen the carriageway.”

On the AA Road Watch website, their incident report reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the incident, the AA Road Watch map indicates that there’s still a significant amount of traffic around the Chichester area. The A27 Chichester bypass road remains closed at this time.

Updates to follow.