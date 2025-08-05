Chichester A27 road reopens following vehicle fire

There has been an incident on an A259 road in West Sussex.

There was been a vehicle on fire at the A259 Bognor Road near the roundabout (Tuesday, August 5), which continues to cause delays in the area.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.09am we were called to a small vehicle fire on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a car well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels.

“Sussex Police were also in attendance. The A27 eastbound carriageway remains closed between Bognor Road Roundabout and Whyke Roundabout.

“The crews left the scene at 10.18am.”

Later in the day on Tuesday, August 8, Arun Police released a statement. It read: “The A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound, near the Bognor Road Roundabout, is currently closed due to a vehicle fire.

"Emergency vehicles remain at the scene following the incident earlier today (August 5).

"A diversion is in place between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Whyke Road Roundabout, and we ask motorists to plan alternate routes to avoid the area at this time.

"We thank the public for your patience and understanding while services work to reopen the carriageway.”

At 5.39 pm on Tuesday, August 5, West Sussex Highways announced that the road had been reopened, but that overnight emergency works would need to be completed.

Their statement on X read: “The A27 in West Sussex has reopened eastbound between the B2145 and the A259 near Chichester following a vehicle fire.

"Emergency works will take place overnight under the already planned lane closure from 20:00.

"Thank you for your patience. Please have a safe onward journey.”