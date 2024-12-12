There has been a road traffic collision in the Chichester area.

There has been a road traffic collision in Chichester, which is causing significant delays.

On X, BBC Presenter Sylvie Blackmore said: “Chichester A27 partly blocked both ways due to a multi-vehicle accident around the A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

Sussex Traffic Watch on X added to her message minutes later, writing: “A27 around the Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester rtc ongoing Road remains part blocked.”

Sussex World are approaching Sussex Police for further comment.

Updates to follow, refresh this article to find out more as the information comes through.