Chichester: crash involving cyclist and car on A27 closes lane

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 12:35 BST
A crash has been reported on the A27 in Chichester on Wednesday, July 23.

A report from the AA Roadwatch read: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash, a car and a cyclist involved on A27 Bypass Westbound at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout).”

Updates are to follow.

Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement.

