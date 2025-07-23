Chichester: crash involving cyclist and car on A27 closes lane
A crash has been reported on the A27 in Chichester on Wednesday, July 23.
A report from the AA Roadwatch read: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash, a car and a cyclist involved on A27 Bypass Westbound at B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout).”
Updates are to follow.
Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.