Chichester crash involving three vehicles sparked emergency fire service response

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:31 BST
A collision involving three vehicles in Chichester sparked an emergency response on the morning of Wednesday, March 26.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.25am we were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in New Road, Westhampnett.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters made the scene safe. Sussex Police were also in attendance.

“The crews left the scene at 10.34am”

Fire service respond to three-car collision in Chichester, West Sussex.

1. Chichester crash involving three vehicles sparked emergency fire service response

Fire service respond to three-car collision in Chichester, West Sussex. Photo: Sussex World

Related topics:West Sussex FireSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice