Chichester crash involving three vehicles sparked emergency fire service response

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “This morning at 9.25am we were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles in New Road, Westhampnett.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene.
“Upon arrival firefighters made the scene safe. Sussex Police were also in attendance.
“The crews left the scene at 10.34am”
