Chichester Harbour fire service training exercise - In pictures

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 08:17 GMT
The emergency services have carried out a training exercise at Chichester Harbour.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service advised residents about the exercise, via a post on social media, on Sunday morning (November 17).

“Please be aware that an emergency services training exercise is taking place in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour today,” the post read.

"The exercise will involve multiple emergency services afloat and ashore. Please do not be alarmed if you see artificial smoke in the area.

“Water users are asked to keep clear of the exercise.”

Scroll down and click through to see photos from the fire service exercise.

The emergency services carried out a training exercise in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour on Sunday (November 17)

The emergency services carried out a training exercise in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour on Sunday (November 17) Photo: Jack Chiverton

The emergency services carried out a training exercise in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour on Sunday (November 17) Photo: Jack Chiverton

The emergency services carried out a training exercise in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour on Sunday (November 17) Photo: Jack Chiverton

