West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service advised residents about the exercise, via a post on social media, on Sunday morning (November 17).

“Please be aware that an emergency services training exercise is taking place in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour today,” the post read.

"The exercise will involve multiple emergency services afloat and ashore. Please do not be alarmed if you see artificial smoke in the area.

“Water users are asked to keep clear of the exercise.”

Fire service training exercise: The emergency services carried out a training exercise in the Itchenor area of Chichester Harbour on Sunday (November 17) Photo: Jack Chiverton

