A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service released a statement about a recent incident.
It said: “Last week we responded to a fire at a home in Chichester that had begun after cardboard had been left on a hob.
“This is a timely reminder to all homeowners of our guidance on kitchen safety and how to prevent a fire in this area.”
You can read their guidance by clicking here.
