A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service released a statement about a recent incident.

It said: “Last week we responded to a fire at a home in Chichester that had begun after cardboard had been left on a hob.

“This is a timely reminder to all homeowners of our guidance on kitchen safety and how to prevent a fire in this area.”

