Chichester oil spillage near Goodwood Estate sparks emergency response

There was an oil spillage in the late hours of Monday evening in Chichester (8 September).

On the evening of Monday, September 8, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service alerted the public about an incident in Chichester.

On X at 10.02 pm, WSFR said: “We are at the scene of an oil spillage between Claypit Lane and Kennel Hill in Chichester, close to The Goodwood Estate.

"Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Sussex World have approached the fire service for an update.

More information to come soon.