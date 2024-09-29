Chichester Police concerned for teenage girls missing from Bognor Regis

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 15:08 BST
Chichester Police have appealed for help finding two teenage girls missing from Bognor Regis.

Chichester Police said on Facebook on Sunday, September 29: “We are concerned for Amee and Gracey, who have been reported missing from Bognor Regis.

“Amee (right) and Gracey, both 13, are believed to be travelling together and have links to Southampton, Brighton, Horsham, Chichester and East Croydon.”

Police said they were both last seen at about 3.30pm in Bognor on Friday, September 27.

Chichester Police said: "Amee (right) and Gracey, both 13, are believed to be travelling together and have links to Southampton, Brighton, Horsham, Chichester and East Croydon"

Police said: “Amee is described as 5’ tall, with long red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey school blazer and a black skirt, but may have changed clothing. Gracey is 5’1” tall, with straight long hair dyed black. She was wearing all black Nike clothing, a dark denim jacket and black Nike AirForce trainers.

“If you can help find them, please call 101 quoting serial 881 of 27/09.”

