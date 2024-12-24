Chichester road traffic collision involved two vehicles and sparked multi-service response

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a road traffic collision in Chichester on Monday, December 23.

On Monday, December 23 at 5.47 pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “We are at the scene of a road traffic collision at the Bognor Road Roundabout in Chichester. Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

A Spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Bognor Regis Roundabout, A27, Chichester around 5.25pm on 23 December.”

Police added that there were also no injuries.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.29pm on Monday 23 December to reports of a road traffic collision at the Bognor Road Roundabout in Chichester.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters found a collision involving two vehicles. The road was closed while the vehicles were moved to a safe position away from the carriageway.

“The last crew left the scene at 5.56pm.”