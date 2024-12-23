Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Water has revealed the technique the company will be using to fight fatbergs across West Sussex this Christmas.

The company said these ‘blockage balls’ made of fat, oil and grease are particularly large over the holiday period due the contribution of turkey fat and cooking oils tipped down the kitchen sink.

Southern water said its workers have even seen wrapping paper and fairy flights flushed down the pipes.

The company said it uses a super-powered heavy jet to help clear blockages. This sends surges of fast water at a pressure of 2,500 pounds per square inch (psi), which is a thousand times more powerful than the average home power washer. People can see the video at vimeo.com/1040042069.

Southern Water said it uses a super-powered heavy jet to help clear fatberg blockages across West Sussex. Photo: Hannah Armstrong

Scott Diamond, who leads 30 sewer jetting teams across the region, said: “We would never turn on the hose above ground – it would be too dangerous. The power of the jet is gigantic – the water is travelling at high pressure and several hundred miles an hour.”

To prove the jet’s power, Southern Water staged and filmed a stunt run – they described this as ‘akin to the iconic Day of the Jackal sniping scene of 1973’ – at a special training zone and it smashed through a watermelon placed in a sewer.

But the company said the watermelon was ‘easy pickings’ compared to a ‘400lb monster’ fatberg in Horsham it had to break this year. The jet also punched through a range of other large blockages in 2024, which had been caused by ‘everything from scaffolding planks to cat litter bags’.

Over winter Southern Water said it uses its jets to keep sewers moving as wet weather adds extra surface and groundwater into the network. A spokesperson said: "As well as moving around the region to proactively clean and clear sewers, many of the team’s callouts come reactively either from community reports or from information our control room gathers from our 24,000 electronic sewer monitors, which can detect when a fatberg begins to grow – allowing us to respond before a blockage fully forms.”

Alex Saunders, head of Wastewater Networks, said: “Unfortunately, it isn’t just proactive work – all too often the crews will spend Christmas Day dealing with the aftermath of pouring turkey fat or other unflushables down the sink. These crews total more than one hundred people, which will be working over Christmas and New Year, ready to respond to blockages or other damage to the sewer network.”