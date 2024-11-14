Coastguard and ambulance crews called to incident on East Sussex seafront

The emergency services were called to Kings Road Arches in Brighton following concerns of the welfare of a person who has been in the sea on Wednesday, November 13.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard was called to an incident at Brighton seafront. Coastguard Rescue Teams from Shoreham and Newhaven were sent to the scene and a casualty was put into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) confirmed that the person was assessed and treated at the incident and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Secamb added: “We responded to concerns for the welfare of a person who had been in the sea near Kings Road Arches. The incident was reported to us shortly before 1.45pm. “An ambulance crew attended and the person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”

