A search has been launched to find a missing person in Hastings

Hastings RNLI, together with lifeboats from Rye Bay and Bexhill have been dispatched, alongside the Coastguard helicopter today (Monday, March 10).

The operation was launched at around 8am.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a missing person in the Hastings area today (March 10).

“Alerted at around 8am, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hastings and Bexhill and RNLI lifeboats from Rye Bay and Hastings have been sent to assist.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.