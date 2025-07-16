Collision between car and motorbike closes West Sussex main road
A main road in West Sussex is closed following a collision between a car and a motorbike this afternoon (Wednesday, July 16).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 3.35pm today.
Slow traffic is being reported.
The collision happened on the A286 in Midhurst.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A286 Bepton Road both ways between Bepton Road and A272 Rumbolds Hill.”
We will have more as we get it.