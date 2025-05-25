Collision between car and motorbike on A272 in West Sussex
A collision between a car and motorbike on a main road in West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, May 25).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 2.40pm today.
It took place on the A272 between Bolney and Cowfold, near Haywards Heath.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A272 both ways near Wineham Lane.”
