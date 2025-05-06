Collision closes part of A259 in Bexhill
Part of the A259 in East Sussex is closed this morning (Tuesday, May 6) following a collision.
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 5.35am today.
It too place on the A259 just outside Bexhill.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways near the petrol station.”
