Collision in Chichester village sparks emergency response with police and fire service on scene
There has been a road traffic collision in a West Sussex village, prompting a multi-service emergency response on Tuesday, May 27.
At 11.23 pm on X, a statement from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue service on X read: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Common Road, Funtington.
"The road has been closed, please avoid the area.”
Later on, at 11.55pm, there was an update. An X post from the fire service added: “Our crews have left the scene but Sussex Police remain on site and the road continues to be closed.”
Sussex World has approached the fire service and police for statements on the matter.
Updates to follow.
