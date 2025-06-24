The emergency services responded to a collision in a village near Bexhill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Hooe Road, Ninfield at about 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24).

AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed, with ‘long delays’ in the area, after the collision involving a car and a van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One person was treated for minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to reports of a road traffic collision on A259 Barnhorn Road – in Little Common – shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24). Photo: Sussex World / stock image

"A temporary road closure was in place while the carriageway was cleared of oil and debris. The road has since been reopened.

“Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to reports of a road traffic collision on A259 Barnhorn Road shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crews assessed and treated one patient who was then discharged from our care on scene,” a spokesperson for SECAmb said.

Sussex Traffic Watch also reported ‘queuing traffic on both approaches’.

The road had reopened by 9.20am.