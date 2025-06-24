Collision in East Sussex village sparks emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 08:43 BST
The emergency services responded to a collision in a village near Bexhill.

Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Hooe Road, Ninfield at about 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24).

AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed, with ‘long delays’ in the area, after the collision involving a car and a van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"One person was treated for minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to reports of a road traffic collision on A259 Barnhorn Road – in Little Common – shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24). Photo: Sussex World / stock imageplaceholder image
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to reports of a road traffic collision on A259 Barnhorn Road – in Little Common – shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24). Photo: Sussex World / stock image

"A temporary road closure was in place while the carriageway was cleared of oil and debris. The road has since been reopened.

“Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to reports of a road traffic collision on A259 Barnhorn Road shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Crews assessed and treated one patient who was then discharged from our care on scene,” a spokesperson for SECAmb said.

Sussex Traffic Watch also reported ‘queuing traffic on both approaches’.

The road had reopened by 9.20am.

Related topics:BexhillSussex PolicePoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice