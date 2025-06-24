Collision in East Sussex village sparks emergency response
Sussex Police said the emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Hooe Road, Ninfield at about 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24).
AA Traffic News reported that the road was closed, with ‘long delays’ in the area, after the collision involving a car and a van.
"One person was treated for minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.
"A temporary road closure was in place while the carriageway was cleared of oil and debris. The road has since been reopened.
“Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was called to reports of a road traffic collision on A259 Barnhorn Road shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday (June 24).
"Crews assessed and treated one patient who was then discharged from our care on scene,” a spokesperson for SECAmb said.
Sussex Traffic Watch also reported ‘queuing traffic on both approaches’.
The road had reopened by 9.20am.